Michael Urie, Becki Newton to Star in Michael Patrick King CBS Comedy

CBS is reteaming with 2 Broke Girls creator Michael Patrick King for a new comedy.

The network has handed out a sizable pilot-production commitment to multicamera comedy Fun, starring Ugly Betty grads Michael Urie and Becki Newton.

Fun is a lifelong love story between a brother and a sister, who always encourage each other to have fun — no matter what hardship life is currently serving up. Fun celebrates life — in spite of the fact that the family business is a funeral home. As they say in their family: "You can’t spell funeral without f-u-n." The brother (Urie) returns to his Pennsylvania hometown to help his sister (Newton) run the struggling business after his emotional and devastating breakup with…show business.



Tracy Poust and Jon Kinnally — whose joint credits include Ugly Betty and working with King on 2 Broke Girls and Netflix's AJ and the Queen — will pen the script and exec produce the comedy alongside King. Warner Bros. TV, where King and his MPK Productions banner has had an overall deal for years, is the studio. Newton and Urie will also produce the comedy.

Fun is one of the bigger broadcast deals this development season, which has been hampered by the ongoing feud between the WGA and Association of Talent Agents over packaging fees and affiliated studios. The ongoing battle has largely taken agents out of the development process and prompted network and studio execs to work directly on closing deals.

Urie and Newton were series regulars on all four seasons of ABC's Ugly Betty. The project also brings both back to CBS, for whom Urie starred in Partners and Newton did How I Met Your Mother. Urie is repped by Paradigm, Seven Summits Pictures and Jason Hendler; Newton is with UTA, Management 360 and Rick Genow.

Fun brings Sex and the City creator King back to the network where he had one of its most successful multicamera comedies in the past decade in Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs vehicle 2 Broke Girls. That comedy ran for six seasons and 136 episodes and was among the more surprising cancellations in 2017.

King, repped by Jackoway Austen, next has RuPaul comedy series AJ and the Queen due at Netflix.