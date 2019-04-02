'Ugly Betty,' 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Stars to Topline NBC Comedy

The redeveloped 'Friends-in-Law' centers on two guys who feel threatened when their respective best friends get engaged.

NBC's second try at the comedy Friends-in-Law has locked down its core cast.

The pilot from writer Brian Gallivan (Happy Endings, The McCarthys) and Warner Bros. TV has cast Michael Urie (Ugly Betty) and Zach Cregger (Wrecked) in leading roles as two polar opposites who have to figure out how to co-exist when their respective best friends try to get married.

Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Gil Ozeri (Big Mouth) have also been cast as the couple caught in the middle.

Friends-in-Law was redeveloped for this pilot season after it was passed over by NBC in 2018. Gallivan, executive producer Tom Werner (The Conners) and director/executive producer Pam Fryman are returning for the second shot.

Urie's Brian fears his best friend Margaret's (Lovell) potential marriage to Randy (Ozeri) will leave him left out. He forms an unlikely partnership with Randy's best friend, Jake (Cregger), to disrupt their union.

Jake, described as handsome and "a little too arrogant," has been best friends with Randy since kindergarten and rejects the unwanted additions of Margaret and Brian in his life. Margaret and Randy, meanwhile, are ready to commit to each other despite what their best friends think.

Devere Rogers and James Davis played Brian and Jake in the 2018 version of the pilot, with John Gemberling and Nicole Parker as Randy and Margaret.

Urie is repped by Paradigm, United Agents in the U.K. and Seven Summits Pictures & Management; Cregger is with CAA, Artists First and Jackoway Tyerman; Lovell is repped by Gersh and Industry Entertainment; and Ozeri is with UTA and Mosaic.