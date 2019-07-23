Michele Fazekas, Tara Butters Tap ABC Studios Exec as Head of TV

ABC Studios executive Juan Alfonso is leaving the company, but he's not going far.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, who are based at Disney Television Studios, have hired Alfonso as head of television for their eponymous production company. During his tenure at ABC Studios, Alfonso worked with Fazekas and Butters on their series Agent Carter and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World.

"We have loved working with Juan over the years because he is above all else, a partner — he fights for your project and believes in your vision," said Fazekas and Butters. "His extensive experience at the studio is invaluable, he's smart, collaborative and just generally a lovely person. We are thrilled he's our new head of television."

Said Alfonso, "I've been working with Tara and Michele for five years on the studio side and have always been a huge fan of their remarkable brand of smarts, humor and emotion, and the way they manage to blend genres in a way that feels effortless. In this new role, I'm excited to help the company grow by matchmaking talented people and ideas to create meaningful stories that come from a unique perspective."

Alfonso will develop and produce projects for Fazekas and Butters, identifying and working with writers, IP and other creative partners. He'll also be an executive producer of the duo's Emergence, the ABC Studios drama starring Allison Tolman that's set for ABC in the fall after initially being developed for NBC.

The company has also hired Victoria Vigo as manager of television.

Alfonso was senior vp drama development at ABC Studios, where he worked on American Crime, Secrets & Lies and Grand Hotel, in addition to the Fazekas and Butters series. Prior to that, he led new content development and production for ESPN International.