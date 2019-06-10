Michelle Obama's Team U.S.A. to Take on James Corden's Team U.K. in 'Late Late Show' Dodgeball

The transatlantic challenge, which airs June 17, kicks off a week of London broadcasts of the CBS late-night show.

Michelle Obama will be shouting "dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge" at her Team U.S.A. teammates as they take on James Corden's Team U.K. in a game of international dodgeball to kick off a week of London episodes of The Late Late Show.

In the episode, which airs June 17, the former First Lady leads an all-star and all-female American team that includes Melissa McCarthy, Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Lena Waithe and Kate Hudson as they do battle with Corden's all-male team of Brits Harry Styles, Benedict Cumberbatch, Game of Thrones star John Bradley and Late Late Show bandleader and American ringer Reggie Watts.

The transatlantic dodgeball showdown will be the highlight of four London episodes of the CBS show to be broadcast from Central Hall Westminster. Also joining Corden for sure-to-be-viral sketches and segments during his week in the U.K. will be Men in Black International star Chris Hemsworth and the cast of X-Men: Dark Phoenix, including Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy and Sophie Turner.

Corden will also make the short trip to Paris and present a new "Crosswalk the Musical," with a chaotic interpretation of Les Miserables in front of the iconic Arc de Triomphe.

Other guests set for the Late Late Show's U.K. run include Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Sheen, Louis Tomlinson, Gillian Anderson, Millie Bobby Brown, Paul Giamatti, Tom Hanks, Lily James, Ian McKellen and Simon Pegg. There will be performances from magician David Blaine and music from Little Mix and Mumford & Sons.

The Late Late Show returns to Corden's native U.K. for the third year in a row. Highlights from previous trips include a "Carpool Karaoke" segment with Paul McCartney and an Andrew Lloyd Webber edition of "Crosswalk the Musical" performed on the streets of London's West End.