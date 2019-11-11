Michelle Wolf Returns to Netflix With Hour Special (Exclusive)

Michelle Wolf is returning to Netflix.

The comic will launch her latest hour, Michelle Wolf: Joke Show, globally on the streaming service Dec. 10. The special, being billed as Wolf wanting "to fight for women's equality ... but not in, like, that annoying way," will explore the differences between men and women and the larger subject of gender equality and explain why society should be a little "less" woke.

The special marks the 34-year-old comic's second high-profile swing for Netflix, coming a year and a half after she launched the talk show, The Break With Michele Wolf, on the streamer. Pre-launch, the executives at the latter seemed high on the idea of adding an unfiltered, female comic to its lineup. During its springtime run, The Break generated plenty of media attention — thanks to bits including an "ICE Is" recruitment video and a salute to abortions — but not enough viewers. The show, part of an early wave of talk show false starts for the streaming giant, was canceled after a single season.

Joke Show arrives two years after her first, Nice Lady, which earned raves and an Emmy nomination for rival HBO. Though the latter is still in the stand-up business, it's more focused on emerging talent while Netflix continues to shell out for household names. Wolf, for her part, saw her status soar as a result of her controversial performance as the emcee of the 2018 White House Correspondent's Dinner. During her 19 minutes at the podium, she took swings at several in the White House, most notably then press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. (Sample line: "She's very resourceful. She burns facts, and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye.")

Prior to launching her own show, Wolf put in her time working on others, including Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. She remains a regular presence in New York comedy clubs.