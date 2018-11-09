Michelle Yeoh May Captain Next 'Star Trek' Spinoff for CBS All Access

The 'Crazy Rich Asians' star is in negotiations to see her 'Discovery' character spun-off into a new series as the franchise continues to grow.

CBS All Access' plans to grow its Star Trek franchise continue to come into focus.

Crazy Rich Asians star Michelle Yeoh is in negotiations with producers CBS Television Studios to see her Star Trek: Discovery character be spun-off into a series of her own for the subscription video on demand service.



Representatives for CBS All Access and CBS TV Studios declined comment.



Yeoh was the first actress cast in Star Trek: Discovery, the first new series in the franchise in years. The actress, who recurred in season one of Discovery, will return in season two as the new spinoff series would likely follow her adventures in Starfleet's Section 31 division.

Should a deal with Yeoh come through, that series would become the fifth overall in CBS All Access' Star Trek franchise, joining Discovery, the Patrick Stewart-led Picard drama, animated comedy and shortform entry Short Treks. Other series in the franchise are being planned under Alex Kurtzman who oversees all things Trek for producers CBS TV Studios.

CBS All Access recently handed out a two-season, straight-to-series animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks, from Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty) and Kurtzman.