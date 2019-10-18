Mickey Mouse Documentary Joins Disney+ Nonfiction Slate

The film about the iconic character joins docs about Disney lyricist Howard Ashman and Wolfgang Puck at the streamer.

Disney+ is expanding its nonfiction slate, announcing several new titles in the works at the soon-to-launch streamer.

An untitled Mickey Mouse documentary from Won't You Be My Neighbor? producer Morgan Neville and director Jeff Malmberg, centering on the iconic character's cultural impact, is in the works. Disney+ has also acquired worldwide rights to documentary Howard, about Disney lyricist Howard Ashman — who was behind Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid — directed by Beauty and the Beast producer Don Hahn and debuting in 2020.

As part of its overall deal with production company Supper Club, Disney+ also announced the relaunch of Walt Disney's 1950s Oscar-winning series of documentary short films, People & Places, following the real-life stories of extraordinary people; and Wolfgang, following the life and work of famed chef Wolfgang Puck.

Community star Gillian Jacobs will direct the first episode of previously announced 2020 documentary series Marvel's 616, with her episode highlighting the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, and the service will be the streaming home for National Geographic documentary Science Fair, which will be available at launch.

News of Disney+'s expansions come as part of the streamer's nonfiction showcase event, in partnership with the International Documentary Association, in Los Angeles on Friday.

“Disney has a rich history in nonfiction storytelling that dates back to the 1940s,” Disney+ president of content and marketing Ricky Strauss said in a statement. “The projects announced and showcased here today reflect Disney+’s commitment to building on Walt’s storytelling ethos and core values of creativity, innovation and exploration.”

The additions join Disney+ nonfiction projects The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Marvel's Hero Project, unscripted series Encore (hosted by Kristen Bell) and documentary series The Imagineering Story. The service, which also features Disney's classic library and a slate of scripted live-action and animated series projects from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and Lucasfilm, launches Nov. 12.