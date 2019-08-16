Disney Junior's Mickey Mouse Series Gets New Title, Updated "Hot Dog!" Theme Song for Season 3 (Exclusive)

Mickey and the Roadster Racers is getting a new title.

The Disney Junior show will premiere its third season as Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures. In addition, the show's iconic "Hot Dog!" song is getting an update. (Watch the music video, featuring a live performance by Mickey Mouse, below.)

The new season is set to premiere Oct. 14 on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and DisneyNOW. That same day, a new series of shorts, "Hot Diggity-Dog Tales," starring Mickey and Pluto, will also debut on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and DisneyNOW.

The new season takes Mickey and his friends, along Chip & Dale, on adventures all around Hot Dog Hills in locales including Mickey's new gadget-filled house, the Mixed-Up Motor Lab at Mickey's Garage and Minnie, Daisy and Cuckoo Loca's Happy Helpers office.

Each episode of the show features two 11-minute stories designed to impart lessons about friendship, teamwork and community along with a mid-episode dance break in which Mickey & Co. invite viewers to dance along to the new "Hot Dog!" song.

Season three guest stars include Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock) as pet store clerk Jasper; Ana Gasteyer (The Goldbergs) as royal courtier Wilhelmina; Madison Pettis (The Fosters) as Olivia, a young beagle tour guide; and Nazneen Contractor (Ransom) as Bollywood film director Davaan Dutt.

Returning this season are Jay Leno as Billy Beagle, Camilla Belle as Almanda, Patton Oswalt as Mr. McSnorter, Kate Micucci as Emmy Lou and McKenna Grace as Bitsy Beagleberg

Since January 2017, both Mickey and the Roadster Racers and its predecessor, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, have consistently ranked among the top 5 cable series for kids 2-5 and together have racked up more than 680 million views on YouTube. The original "Hot Dog!" song — which also was featured on Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and performed by They Might Be Giants — has garnered more than 47 million views on YouTube.

In addition, Mickey and his pals are featured in the all-new Disney Junior Holiday Party! On Tour, debuting Nov. 1 with several stops across the country, and the Disney Junior Dance Party! attraction at Disney California Adventure. New products are set to debut in the fall.

Rob LaDuca is executive producer of the show, with Mark Seidenberg as co-executive producer/supervising story editor and Thomas Hart as story editor. The series is a production of Disney Television Animation.