'The Mighty Ducks': Emilio Estevez to Reprise Role in Disney+ TV Series

Coach Gordon Bombay will report back to the Mighty Ducks.

Emilio Estevez has officially closed a deal to return to The Mighty Ducks, the newly announced 10-episode scripted comedy series coming later this year to Disney+.

The actor will reprise his role as the team's coach and reunite with franchise creator Steve Brill. Estevez will also be credited as an executive producer on the comedy, which also stars Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls) and Good Boys breakout Brady Noon. Also joining the cast are Julee Cerda (Passengers) and youngsters Swayam Bhatia (Succession), Taegen Burns (The Right Stuff), Bella Higginbotham (Troop Zero), Luke Islam (America's Got Talent), Kiefer O’Reilly (Legends of Tomorrow), Maxwell Simkins (Bizaardvark) and De’Jon Watts (Black Panther).

"Once a Duck, always a Duck! And after 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay's jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise," he said. "Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+."



The series is set in present-day Minnesota, where the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Graham), set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports. With the help of Gordon Bombay (Estevez), they discover the joys of playing just for the love of the game. Production is set to begin this month in Vancouver for a premiere late this year.

“It was an easy decision to bring back the Quack Attack with a modern and fresh twist,” said Agnes Chu, senior vp content at Disney+. “For a generation, The Mighty Ducks stood for teamwork, friendship and heart and we’re excited to see the Ducks fly together once again and bring the franchise to new audiences around the world. We are thrilled to have Emilio Estevez reprising his iconic role."

Estevez is repped by 3 Arts.