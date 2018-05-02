Mike Myers Debuts Impression of Trump's Personal Doctor

The comedian donned a white wig and lab coat to dish about the president's medical records with Jimmy Kimmel.

Mike Myers donned a white wig and lab coat on Monday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to impersonate President Donald Trump's personal doctor, Harold Bornstein.

In a skit on Monday's show, Kimmel invited the doctor on to respond to reports that Trump himself had dictated what Bornstein should write about the then-candidate's "extraordinary" health in a 2015 letter.

"May I say in the long history of talk show hosts, you are the most virile and vigorous one of them all," Myers' Bornstein said to Kimmel, echoing similarly grandiloquent language used in Bornstein's letter.

Myers then asked the host if he needed any pills, such as "uppers," "downers" or "boner stuff."

When asked about reports that Trump had sent employees to "ransack" his office, Myers' Bornstein responded, "Do I look like a liar? No, I look like a troll, which hurts less when I say it first."

Kimmel pressed the doc, asking if reports that individuals sent by Trump were looking for evidence that the president used Propecia for hair loss. Myers asked the ABC host if he really thought it was "just Propecia," and the two began a guessing game of what ailment the president might be trying to hide. Meanwhile, the doctor took short breaks to vape and huff "solvents."

