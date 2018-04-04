Mike Myers' Dr. Evil Returns as Ousted Trump Cabinet Member

The actor reprised his iconic 'Austin Powers' role on 'The Tonight Show' to spoof the turnover in the White House.

Sixteen years after the last Austin Power movie, Mike Myers returned as Dr. Evil for a spoof of the turnover in President Trump's administration during a Tonight Show monologue.

At the end of Jimmy Fallon's monologue on Wednesday, the host said that he had secured an interview with the latest departing cabinet member from the White House, who turned out to be Myers in full grey-suited and white-powdered regalia, to Fallon's surprise. "Dr. Evil?" he asked.

"No, it's Adam Levine. Of course it's Dr. Evil, numbnuts," Myers responded. The pair then proceeded to talk about Evil's role in the White House before he was ousted: Myers said he was in line for the "Secretary of Evil" position, a position that was ultimately snatched up by Steve Bannon.

When Fallon asked what Evil did at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. instead, Myers responded, "Well, I was more of an ideas guy, really. The wall, that was all me. But I wanted it to be a moat filled with spiky blowfish. I didn't want the Mexicans to pay for it, I wanted Alec Baldwin to pay for it," referencing Trump's impersonator on Saturday Night Live. Myers also took credit for "The Space Force," or Trump's desired army in space, and "all the most evil plots."

"Even deporting the Dreamers?" Fallon asked as a follow-up.

"I'm evil but I'm not a monster," Myers responded.

Myers also said that he and Ben Carson got along on the cabinet because "We were both evil doctors who didn't know why we were there" and that now that he's no longer in the White House, he will be promoting his tell-all book, Fire and Fury and Also Evil: And More Fire and Also Magma Too. He also announced his candidacy for president in 2020, and noted that he already had merch: He showed off a red baseball cap reading "Make the World Evil Again."

Myers was on The Tonight Show to promote his upcoming film Terminal, a neo-noir starring and produced by Margot Robbie, which also features Simon Pegg and Max Irons.