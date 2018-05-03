Mike Myers Pays Tribute to Late 'Austin Powers' Co-Star Verne Troyer: "I Miss Him"

"Every day you see him, you go 'Wow! That is a small human.' But by the end of the day, you just saw Verne. It just sort of went away," the actor said of his friend.

Mike Myers on Wednesday dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! and among topics discussed was the Austin Powers' actor late friend and co-star, Verne Troyer.

A somber Myers told the late night host that he was blown away by the Mini-Me actor, who may have been small in stature, but was big in personality and in heart. Troyer died April 21 at the age of 49.

"Every day you see him, you go ‘Wow! That is a small human.’ But by the end of the day, you just saw Verne. It just sort of went away … He was part of the cast and fantastic," Myers said. "I miss him."

Mini-Me was not all that colorful of a character on the page, it was Troyer who made the pint-sized clone of Dr. Evil standout.

“As written, Mini-Me is like almost a prop, but he brought it up off the page, made it better than written, and we ended up giving him more and more stuff to do," Myers explained.

The Gong Show host said he attended Troyer's funeral, but he did not speak.

“He died at 49. He wasn’t supposed to live past his teens,” Myers told Kimmel. “You saw 150 years worth of life in this photo montage.”

Troyer played Mini-Me in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and Austin Powers in Goldmember. He also appeared in Myers' The Love Guru.