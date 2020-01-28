'Broad City' Alums, Mike Schur Land Dark Comedy at HBO Max

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky will write the show about two women.

The Good Place creator Mike Schur has found his next series project.

Schur will executive produce a comedy pilot for HBO Max from three veterans of Comedy Central's Broad City: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky.

The untitled pilot centers on the dark mentorship between two women from different generations — a Las Vegas diva and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old. The pilot order comes two days ahead of the series finale of The Good Place, which Schur created and served as showrunner for four seasons on NBC.

The potential series comes from Universal Television, where Schur and Statsky both have overall deals (the two have worked together on The Good Place and Parks and Recreation). Schur's Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment and Aniello and Downs' Paulilu Productions are producing.

Aniello, Downs and Statsky wrote the pilot and will executive produce with Schur, David Miner of 3 Arts and Morgan Sackett. Aniello, who helmed numerous Broad City episodes and the pilot of Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, will direct.

The HBO Max pilot is the third streaming project for Schur since he re-upped at Universal TV in a nine-figure deal. He's also exec producing (along with Sean Hayes) Q-Force, an animated spy comedy for Netflix, and Rutherford Falls, which he co-created with Ed Helms and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Sierra Ornelas, for NBCUniversal's forthcoming streamer Peacock.

He continues to executive produce NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which begins its eighth season Feb. 6, and had Sunnyside at NBC earlier this season.

The pilot is one of a dozen in the works at HBO Max, the WarnerMedia streaming service that's set to launch in May. The service has already greenlit more than 40 original scripted and unscripted series to go along with extensive library content from the Warner Bros. studio, HBO, TNT, TBS and Adult Swim, among others.