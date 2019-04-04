Mike Schur, Sean Hayes to Produce Animated Comedy for Netflix

Two of Universal Television's most important producers are teaming up for an animated comedy series at Netflix.

Mike Schur (The Good Place) and Sean Hayes (Will and Grace) will exec produce Q-Force, an animated comedy that has been picked up straight to series with a 10-episode order at Netflix.

Written by Gabe Liedman (Schur's Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Hulu's PEN15), Q-Force revolves around a handsome secret agent and his team of fellow LGBTQ superspies. Constantly underestimated by their colleagues, the members of Q-Force have to prove themselves time and again as they embark on extraordinary professional (and personal) adventures.



Liedman will serve as showrunner and exec produce alongside Schur and his Universal TV-based Fremulon banner and Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner's Hazy Mills, which is also housed at UTV. 3 Arts' David Miner will also exec produce.

Q-Force becomes the latest animated comedy to land a series order at Netflix and joins a growing slate of adult-focused animated titles, such as Big Mouth, Disenchantment, F Is for Family, BoJack Horseman, Paradise PD, Tuca & Bertie, Hoops and more.

Netflix recently launched its own in-house animated studio to better monetize those series, as the streaming giant no longer will need to outsource pricey physical animation.

The animated space has been on fire over the past year, as comedies can become billion-dollar franchises a la Family Guy, The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers. What's more, they have long lives on streaming platforms because they remain popular even in repeats. (Many of Hulu's top acquired shows are all animated, including Rick and Morty and Family Guy.)

For Schur, Q-Force arrives after he recently renewed his overall deal with UTV and scored a massive five-year, $125 million deal to stay amid competition from multiple other outlets. His roster of series includes The Good Place, Abby's, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Netflix's Master of None, the latter of which is awaiting a renewal pending creative. He's with UTA, 3 Arts and Hansen Jacobson.

Hayes, meanwhile, stars in NBC's Will and Grace and via Hazy Mills produces unscripted favorite Hollywood Game Night. His credits include producing Grimm and Hot in Cleveland. He's with WME and Ziffren Brittenham.

Liedman counts Broad City, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Transparent, Bob's Burgers and Inside Amy Schumer among his credits. He's with Mosaic and Ziffren Brittenham.