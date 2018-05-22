Miley Cyrus Pranks Sleeping Jimmy Kimmel With Wrecking Ball

Kimmel has been the "victim" of pranks by Rihanna, Britney Spears and now Miley Cyrus.

Remember when Rihanna gave Jimmy Kimmel the shock of his life with a late-night April Fool's gag? He hasn’t forgotten. And that time when Britney Spears snuck into his bedroom and pulled the same trick? Yup, that scared the crap out of him (his words).

Miley Cyrus completed a hat trick of pop-star pranks when she pulled a very loud, very late stunt which will probably give Kimmel nightmares for years to come.

As he introduced the clip on his late-night show, Kimmel called himself the “victim” of a most unusual deed, one which saw a singing, dancing Miley and her “wrecking crew” wake the funnyman with a (phony) wrecking ball and (very real) sledgehammer. He also took an inadvertent whack to the acorns. No chance you'll sleep through all that, Jimmy.

Check out the video below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.