Millie Bobby Brown Shows Off Singing Talent With Amy Winehouse Cover

The 'Stranger Things' actress also revealed how she helped a stranger get from L.A. to New York in time for her graduation.

Millie Bobby Brown is best known for her role as Eleven on Stranger Things, though she revealed that she is also a talented singer on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

"Amy Winehouse is my favorite," she said after host Jimmy Fallon asked about her musical inspirations. "Still a kid, but when I was a kid kid, baby, Amy Winehouse was my thing. Still is."

After Brown declared her love for Winehouse, Fallon shared a home video of the actress performing "Valerie" when she was five.

"Now I can listen to her and actually impersonate her," she said.

Fallon challenged Brown to show off her best impression of the late singer, and she performed the 2006 song "You Know I'm No Good."

Following the performance, Fallon jumped out of his chair to applaud the actress.

The musical theme of the episode continued when Brown and Fallon competed against each other in a game of "Beat Battle."

The host explained that the house band The Roots would begin playing a beat. Each player would then be prompted to quickly pick a song that went along with the beat and perform the musical number. While Fallon said that there was no way to win or lose the game, "if you can't think of a song, you lose."

Fallon kicked off the game by singing Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way." Brown soon began to sing Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe," before Fallon pitched in with Hall & Oates' "Rich Girl."

Brown and Fallon covered a number of different genres throughout the game. While Brown sang hits including Lorde's "Royals," Gwen Stefani's "Hollaback Girl" and Shawn Mendes' "If I Can't Have You," Fallon covered songs like Third Eye Blind's "Semi-Charmed Life," Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide" and Justin Bieber's "Sorry."

Also during the appearance, Brown shared that she helped a recent college graduate get to New York City from Los Angeles in time for her graduation from Columbia University.

"It was the craziest trip because these two flights had been mixed up and they hadn't been flying out and I was in the lounge and we had found other transportation to get to New York and I overheard this young girl and how she was gonna miss her graduation," she said. "So I went up to her and was like, 'Do you want to travel with me?' And she was like, 'Sure.'"

"So we traveled together," she said before she pointed out the woman in the audience. "Her parents, I'm sure, were like, 'Why did you go travel with strangers?'"