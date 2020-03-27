TV Ratings: 'A Million Little Things' Finale Hits 4-Month Viewer High

The season finale of A Million Little Things on Thursday brought in the ABC show's largest total audience since November. It helped ABC lead every hour of primetime in total viewers and score the top spot in adults 18-49.

NBC's Law & Order: SVU also scored a four-month high in viewers, and Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine hit season highs in viewers and matched their best 18-49 numbers.

The 4.34 million viewers for A Million Little Things marked its highest same-day tally since Nov. 21. It was even with last week's 18-49 rating of 0.7. Station 19 (1.2 in adults 18-49, 7.29 million viewers) and Grey's Anatomy (1.3, 6.51 million) each came down some from last week but are ahead of their same-day season averages.

SVU delivered 3.76 million viewers, the most since its fall finale (also on Nov. 21), and ticked up to 0.7 in adults 18-49. Superstore (3.64 million viewers, 0.9 in 18-49) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.7, 2.34 million) matched last week's demo highs and are currently running slightly ahead of last week in total viewers; if those numbers hold in the finals, they'll be new season highs. Two episodes of Indebted drew 0.4 and 0.3 in the demo and averaged 1.56 million viewers.

Fox's Last Man Standing (0.8 in 18-49, 4.49 million viewers), Outmatched (0.6, 2.63 million) and Deputy (0.6, 3.91 million) were all in line with their week-ago numbers. So were The CW's Katy Keene (0.1 in the demo) and Legacies (0.2), which aired its last completed episode before production stopped due to the coronavirus. CBS aired a night of repeats.

ABC topped primetime among adults 18-49 with a 1.1 rating. CBS, Fox and NBC tied for second at 0.6. Univision was next at 0.5. Telemundo averaged 0.4, and The CW came in at 0.2.

