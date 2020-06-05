TV Ratings: 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' Ends on Viewer High

The finale of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire carried ABC to its third straight Thursday win among adults 18-49 in primetime, and its second consecutive week topping total viewers on the night. The game show is currently at a same-day season high in total viewers.

Millionaire scored a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic, leading all broadcast shows in primetime, and 6.56 million viewers, which will be a season high for the show if it carries through to the finals. Holey Moley (0.7 in 18-49, 3.94 million viewers) and To Tell the Truth (0.6, 3.57 million) each dipped a tenth of a point in the demo but were steady in total viewers.

ABC led all three hours of prime in the 18-49 demo and topped two of the three (8 and 10 p.m.) in viewers.

The rest of the night's original shows were largely on par with last week. NBC's Council of Dads (0.4 in 18-49, 2.82 million viewers) and Blindspot (0.3, 1.98 million) were even in adults 18-49 and ticked up slightly in total viewers. Celebrity Watch Party held at 0.4 in the demo for Fox, but Labor of Love slipped a tenth to 0.2.

CBS' Man With a Plan (0.6 in adults 18-49, 4.75 million viewers) and Broke (0.5, 4.04 million) continued to play out their seasons. The CW's Burden of Truth and In the Dark both averaged 0.1 in the demo, even with last week.

ABC's 0.7 average among adults 18-49 led the night, beating out the 0.5 for CBS. Fox and NBC tied at 0.3, and The CW trailed with a 0.1.

