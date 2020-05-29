TV Ratings: 'Millionaire,' ABC Game Shows Top Thursday

Fox's 'Labor of Love' builds a little on its soft premiere, and other originals are fairly steady.

ABC swept all three hours of primetime among adults 18-49 Thursday night with its game-show lineup, led by Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Fox's Labor of Love improved a little on its weak premiere last week.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire led primetime in both adults 18-49 (0.9 rating) and total viewers (6.07 million), improving a little in both measures from a week ago (0.8, 5.97 million). Holey Moley (0.8, 4.03 million) and To Tell the Truth (0.7, 3.66 million) were both even in adults 18-49 and down a little in viewers from last week's premieres.

Labor of Love managed to cross the million-viewer mark in its second week on Fox, with the pregnancy dating show drawing 1.13 million viewers along with a 0.3 in the 18-49 demographic Thursday. That's up from just 890,000 viewers and a 0.2 in the demo last week. Celebrity Watch Party also rose in viewers to 1.58 million, about 200,000 more than last week, while holding at 0.3 in the demo.

The rest of the night's originals on the English-language networks were fairly steady. NBC's Council of Dads (0.4 in 18-49, 2.74 million viewers) and Blindspot (0.3, 1.82 million) were even with their last airings two weeks ago. The CW's Burden of Truth (0.1, 545,000) and In the Dark (0.1, 448,000) matched their demo numbers while dipping a bit in total viewers. CBS' canceled Man With a Plan (0.6, 5 million) and Broke (0.6, 4.47 million) continued to play out their strings.

ABC's 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 led primetime by a comfortable margin. CBS and Univision tied for second at 0.5. Fox, NBC and Telemundo also tied at 0.3, and The CW trailed with a 0.1.

