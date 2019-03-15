Milo Ventimiglia and James Corden Fight Over Kate Beckinsale in Bruno Mars-Themed Soap Opera

The 'Late Late Show' host and his guests acted out a love triangle set to song lyrics.

Milo Ventimiglia and Kate Beckinsale joined James Corden in a Bruno Mars-inspired soap opera sketch titled The Bold and The Lyrical on Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show.

The sketch opened with Beckinsale holding a glass of strawberry Champagne and playing with her necklace as she sat on a couch. Corden, who wore a robe and silk pajamas, then entered the room and said, "Out here drippin' in finesse. A condo in Manhattan. Saturday night, we in the spot." The sentiment grabbed lyrics from Mars' songs "Finesse," "That's What I Like" and "Uptown Funk."

"Is it the look in your eyes or is it this dancing juice," replied Beckinsale in a sultry tone as she referenced "Marry You." But before things heated up between Corden and Beckinsale, her other love interest, played by Milo Ventimiglia walked into the apartment, prompting Corden to jump on the couch and hide under a blanket.

"Treasure, that's what you are," Beckinsale quoted from Mars' 2012 song "Treasure" before she kissed Ventimiglia.

He soon got down on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage. She said that the ring was "24-karat magic" and he responded, "Jump in the Cadillac, girl, let's put some miles on it."

The romantic moment was later interrupted by Corden's cough.

Beckinsale tried to distract Ventimiglia by seducing him, though he responded by quoting the 2010 hit "Grenade." He said, "You had your eyes wide open. Why were they open?" She answered, "Cause your sex takes me to paradise."

He quoted "That's What I Like" as he began to notice her diamond necklace, the strawberry champagne on ice and a Versace scarf on the ground.

He soon instructed Beckinsale to take the blanket off of Corden. "Today I swear I'm not doing anything," Corden quoted from "The Lazy Song."

Ventimiglia said that it didn't make sense for Beckinsale to have an affair because he was a billionaire, though Corden added, "I'm too hot."

Beckinsale and Ventimiglia began to fight by quoting "Grenade." Corden interrupted by quoting Mars' collaboration with Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg, "Young, Wild & Free."

The billionaire slipped up and mistakenly quoted Lady Gaga's "Shallow" as he shared his disbelief about the affair. He briefly broke character to say that the song had been stuck in his head ever since Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed it at the Oscars.

The two men continued to fight over their love for Beckinsale. "Uptown funk, gonna give it to you," they both said. "Don’t believe me, just watch," added Ventimiglia before he slapped Corden. The host followed suit and slapped him in the face, which led Ventimiglia to punch him.

After the two men finished hitting each other, Beckinsale was forced to choose who she wanted to be with. After a long pause filled with dramatic music, she chose Ventimiglia.

"Darling, I'd still catch a grenade for you," said Corden as the couple walked away.

Watch the full sketch below.