Mindy Kaling Semi-Autobiographical Comedy Nabs Netflix Series Order

Mindy Kaling is bringing her childhood to life at Netflix.

The streaming giant has handed out a straight-to-series order for a half-hour coming-of-age comedy series based on the actress, writer and producer's childhood.

The untitled comedy, which has received an order for 10 episodes, explores the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl.

Kaling created the series and will serve as a writer, exec producer and showrunner alongside Lang Fisher, with whom she worked on Fox-turned-Hulu comedy The Mindy Project. The series is the last sale for Kaling under her Universal Television overall deal and was in the works before the Late Night writer decamped from her longtime home for a massive six-year, mid-eight-figure pact with Warner Bros. TV. 3 Arts' Howard Klein (who worked with Kaling on The Office) and David Miner (30 Rock, Master of None) will also exec produce the comedy. It's unclear if Kaling will have any sort of on-screen role.

The untitled comedy arrives as Kaling continues to see her stock rise since her breakout role on NBC's The Office. Her credits since include The Mindy Project, NBC's short-lived comedy Champions and Hulu's upcoming anthology take on Four Weddings and a Funeral, which is due this year. The Emmy-nominated writer also saw Amazon shell out $13 million for rights to her Emma Thompson-led Sundance feature Late Night. Kaling wrote the feature, which landed at Amazon following a multiple-studio bidding war. Amazon will release the feature, which has already garnered strong critical reviews, theatrically in the summer.

Kaling is repped by CAA, 3 Arts and attorney P.J. Shapiro.

Fisher's credits include Fox-turned-NBC comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Billy on the Street and The Onion News Network. She is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Ziffren Brittenham.

The Kaling comedy arrives as Netflix continues to aggressively spend billions of dollars on scripted programming and days after the streamer canceled critical darling One Day at a Time.