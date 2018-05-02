Mindy Kaling's 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' Anthology a Go at Hulu

Hulu is officially back in business with Mindy Kaling.

The comedian’s Four Weddings and a Funeral anthology adaptation has been given a series order at the streamer, Hulu executives announced Wednesday from the stage of its annual upfront presentation.

Kaling penned the series remake — which follows a group of friends as their lives intersect over the titular weddings and funeral — with Matt Warburton, who served as showrunner on her The Mindy Project. Billed as a limited series, Hulu's Four Weddings follows a group of friends as their lives intersect through five events. Richard Curtis, the writer of the original 1994 film starring Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell, is executive producing alongside Jonathan Prince, 3 Arts' Howard Klein, Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner. MGM, which co-produced the film with Working Title, is producing alongside Universal TV, where Kaling is based. It's unclear if Kaling will have any on-screen role.

The long-anticipated series order marks a reunion between Hulu and Kaling. The Mindy Project streamed three new seasons on Hulu after the streamer swooped in and saved the comedy from cancelation at Fox. The series ended Nov. 14 with the finale of its sixth season.

In an interview for THR’s April 25 cover story on Hulu, head of content Craig Erwich said of Kaling, “Mindy embodies Hulu. She’s funny, she’s highly intelligent, she’s confident and stylish. She’s somebody that we really want to be in business with.”

Kaling, for her part, has been busy since the end of the Universal Television-produced The Mindy Project, starring in Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle in Time adaptation for Disney and co-creating comedy Champions for NBC, which she also executive produces. Next she'll be seen alongside Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett in Ocean's 8, which hits theaters June 8. On the TV side, Kaling co-wrote and exec produces NBC rookie comedy Champions (in which she recurs).

Hulu has found success with adaptations recently. The Handmaid’s Tale, based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel, has earned critical acclaim and racked up several awards, including the Emmy for best drama series. (Hulu also announced a Handmaid's Tale third-season renewal during Wednesday's presentation.) The streamer is now working on adaptations of Joseph Heller’s classic Catch-22 and Celeste Ng’s recent best-seller Little Fires Everywhere. On the comedy side, Four Weddings and a Funeral joins a growing slate of broader fare, including the Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg-produced Future Man, which debuted in November, and the recently ordered PEN15 and Ramy.

All told, Four Weddings marks an expansion of Hulu's relationship with MGM Television (behind The Handmaid's Tale) and Universal Television, which produced three seasons of Jason Katims drama The Path and Mindy Project. (The Path was canceled last month.)