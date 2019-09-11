Mindy Kaling's Netflix Comedy Gets Title, Snags John McEnroe

The tennis great will narrate 'Never Have I Ever,' a coming-of-age series about a first-generation Indian American girl.

Mindy Kaling's coming-of-age comedy at Netflix has settled on a title, and it's also signed a sports icon to narrate the show.

Tennis great John McEnroe will serve as the narrator for the series, which will be called Never Have I Ever. The effort stars newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, a first-generation Indian American girl, and is inspired by Kaling's experiences growing up.

McEnroe on Tuesday announced his involvement with the show on NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers, noting that Kaling's parents were "big tennis fans. They used to watch me play way back when."

"So all the sudden, I get this call and meet Mindy," McEnroe told Meyers. "She said, 'Would you like to be the narrator of this series?' and I said, 'Are you kidding me?'"

In the show, the famously volatile McEnroe will add a sentimental touch, as he is Devi's late father's idol.

Kaling co-created Never Have I Ever with Mindy Project writer-producer Lang Fisher; the duo will also executive produce and serve as showrunners. Howard Klein, David Miner and Tristam Shapeero also exec produce the Universal TV series.

The show is the last project for Kaling under her former deal at Universal; she signed a rich overall deal with Warner Bros. TV in February.

Never Have I Ever has a 10-episode order and is set to premiere in 2020. Watch McEnroe's announcement on Late Night below.