Mira Sorvino Exits CBS' The Code' After Pilot

The drama also loses fellow lead Dave Annable, with both roles now needing to be recast.

Mira Sorvino won't be back with a weekly TV gig after all.

The actress, among the most outspoken against Harvey Weinstein in the wave of harassment and abuse claims levied against the producer this past year, had been eying a comeback vehicle with a CBS drama pilot. But The Code, ordered to series on Friday, will now move forward without Sorvino or fellow lead Dave Annable.

Producers at CBS Television Studios will now have to recast the top two on the call sheet of military from from Craig Sweeny and Craig Turk.

The series follows Marines who also work as attorneys — each trained as prosecutors, defense lawyers and investigators. In the pilot, Sorvino played the role of Col. Eisa Turnbull, a high-ranking officer with children serving overseas. Annable played Capt. John “Sid” Sidney, an active-duty Marine who comes from a military family.

Sorvino has enjoyed a healthy TV career in recent years, but she is famously one of the actresses said to have been blacklisted by Weinstein. She recently appeared in Condor, Lady Dynamite, Falling Skies and a three-episode stint on Modern Family.