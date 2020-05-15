Miramax Taps Marc Helwig as Head of Worldwide TV

The former NBCUniversal International Studios executive fills a post that's been vacant for more than a year.

Miramax has named former NBCUniversal International Studios executive Marc Helwig to lead its TV division.

Helwig will be head of worldwide television at the studio, in which ViacomCBS recently acquired a 49 percent stake in a deal with BeIN Media. The agreement includes a first-look deal for ViacomCBS' Paramount Pictures and Paramount TV Studios for Miramax-produced content.

Helwig, who was executive vp at NBCUniversal International Studios, fills a vacancy at the top of Miramax's TV division. The post has been open since Lauren Whitney departed in 2019. Helwig will oversee all development and production of scripted TV programming for Miramax, reporting to CEO Bill Block.

Separately, Miramax has signed a first-look TV deal with producer Michael Edelstein, a former president of NBCU International Studios. The two-year deal includes a discretionary development fund.

"I am immensely excited to join Miramax at such a pivotal moment in the company’s evolution, and believe that our new partnership with ViacomCBS puts us in a strong position to turbocharge the studio’s extensive and diverse library of content at a time when branded IP coupled with top talent is at a premium," said Helwig. "I am also thrilled to be in the business with Michael Edelstein, whose extensive background, coupled with his unique insights in the international arena, render him perfectly positioned to create and contribute to a new array of exciting, international scripted programming."

Added Block, "Marc Helwig is one of the most strategic and innovative executives in the global television industry, with years of experience and expertise gleaned from his past ventures in producing, agenting and from working on the studio side. With him at the helm of our TV business, I'm confident that we are in an excellent position to develop the most compelling content on a variety of platforms for audiences around the world."

Before joining NBCUniversal, Helwig, a former ICM agent, had a multiyear producing deal with Legendary Entertainment. He was an executive producer of Netflix's Lost in Space and the 2019 Hellboy film.

Deadline first reported the news.