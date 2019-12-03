'The Misery Index' Renewed for Second Season on TBS

The comedic game show has grown its audience over the course of its run.

TBS is happy with its Misery.

The WarnerMedia-owned cable network has renewed comedic game show The Misery Index for a second season. The pickup comes as the show has seen its ratings grow over the course of its six weeks on air.

Hosted by The Good Place's Jameela Jamil and inspired by the card game Sh*t Happens, The Misery Index asks contestants to rate hilarious and miserable real-life events based on a "misery index," a ranking system devised by a team of therapists. Comedy troupe The Tenderloins — the stars of Impractical Jokers on TBS' sister network TruTV — are regular panelists.

"Jameela and The Tenderloins have wholeheartedly translated the most miserable of mishaps into absolute amusement, giving the audience and contestants permission to be entertained by these misfortunes," said Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS and TruTV. "We couldn't be more excited to continue our relationship with these five brilliantly talented comedians."

The Misery Index averaged 606,000 same-day viewers over its first six regular episodes on TBS (not including a late-night preview following a baseball playoff game on Oct. 15). After hovering just below 500,000 viewers for its first two episodes, the show grew for three straight weeks to a high of 745,000 on Nov. 19 before retreating some to 624,000 a week ago. Nonetheless, the show has grown by 21 percent over its premiere so far; delayed and multi-platform viewing will push those numbers substantially higher.

TBS says the series ranks among the top five new cable comedies of 2019.

Andy Breckman (Monk, Saturday Night Live) developed The Misery Index with Ben and Dan Newmark of Grandma's House Pictures. The trio executive produces with former TNT and TBS executive Michael Bloom of Bongo Pictures and Howard Klein of 3 Arts Entertainment.

The show is part of a TBS roster that also includes Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, Conan, The Last O.G., Miracle Workers, American Dad and the upcoming Chad. The formerly comedy-focused network will add dramas to the mix starting in 2020, including action series Obliterated. TBS also simulcast the third season of Claws with TNT.