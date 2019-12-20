TV Ratings: Miss America Hits Low for 2nd Straight Year

The competition's first airing on NBC in 23 years falls short of last year's broadcast on ABC.

For the second straight year, the Miss America competition hit an all-time ratings low for an airing on a broadcast network.

NBC's telecast of the competition, which crowned Virginia's Camille Schrier as Miss America 2020, averaged 3.61 million viewers over its two hours and a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49. The demo rating tied for the lead on a night mostly populated with reruns, but was down from 0.7 for Miss America last year on ABC. The total audience fell by 17 percent from 4.34 million — which had been the all-time broadcast low — in 2018.

NBC picked up rights to Miss America earlier this year. It had aired on ABC since 2011, following several years on cable. NBC had previously aired the show from 1979-96.

ABC's holiday specials Disney Prep & Landing and Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice tied Miss America for the broadcast lead in adults 18-49 at 0.6. The Great American Baking Show averaged 0.5 in the demo from 9-11 p.m., even with its premiere last week.

A repeat of Young Sheldon on CBS claimed the biggest total audience on the broadcast networks with 5.53 million viewers. The CW's airing of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball drew a 0.3 in adults 18-49 and 983,000 viewers.

NBC averaged a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 in primetime, good enough for the top spot on the broadcast networks. ABC and Univision tied for second at 0.5. CBS and Fox also tied at 0.4, as did The CW and Telemundo at 0.2.

