TV Ratings: Miss Universe Slips, 'Madam Secretary' Ends on Up Note

The CW's 'Supergirl' hits season highs Sunday with the start of the network's 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' crossover.

Fox's broadcast of the Miss Universe competition Sunday brought in smaller ratings than it did a year ago. Sunday Night Football was also down (though still dominant), and the series finale of CBS' Madam Secretary is at season highs in the early numbers. The CW's Supergirl also hit season highs with the start of the network's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover.

The three-hour Miss Universe telecast averaged a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.82 million viewers for Fox, down from 1.1 and 4.19 million in 2018. It's the fourth straight time the pageant has lost viewers.

Madam Secretary's ratings are subject to change as its series finale began at 10:45 p.m. ET thanks to an NFL overrun on CBS. In the fast nationals, though, its 5.33 million viewers are a same-day season high, and its 0.5 in adults 18-49 ties a season best. God Friended Me, NCIS: Los Angeles and 60 Minutes are on the high side as well thanks to the NFL lead-in.

Sunday Night Football averaged 13.57 million viewers in the fast national ratings, off 28 percent vs. its multi-week high on Dec. 2. The Los Angeles Rams' win over the Seattle Seahawks will adjust up significantly in the final ratings, particularly since it aired largely outside primetime in the two teams' home markets.

At The CW, Supergirl's 0.6 in adults 18-49 and 1.67 million viewers are way above its same-day averages this season (0.2, 923,000). Sunday's episode was the best outing for the show since last season's crossover. Aftershow Crisis Aftermath drew a 0.2 in the demo and 695,000 viewers.

America's Funniest Home Videos scored a 0.7 in adults 18-49 for ABC, and a special celebrating the show's 30th anniversary drew a 0.6. Airing an hour later than usual, Kids Say the Darndest Things posted a season-low 0.4. The Rookie, however, improved a little to 0.6.

NBC easily led the 18-49 rankings in primetime with a 3.7 rating, pending updates. CBS is second at 2.1, also pending updates. Fox came in third at 0.9. ABC averaged 0.6, and The CW and Telemundo tied at 0.4. Univision trailed with a 0.2.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.