Mitch Albom's 'Five People You Meet in Heaven' in the Works at Fox

The author will adapt his best-selling novel as a possible series for the network.

Fox is headed to the afterlife for its newest series project.

The network is developing a drama based on Mitch Albom's novel The Five People You Meet in Heaven, with the author set to write the script based on his book. Fox has given a script-to-series commitment to the project, which will be a co-production of Warner Bros. TV and Fox Entertainment.

Using familiar characters from the novel, the series will explore each one's unique journey in this world and the next. In the novel, heaven is the place where people's lives are explained to them by five people they touched; the storylines of interwoven characters will explore themes including love, hope, redemption and human connection.

Albom previously adapted the novel for a 2004 ABC movie that starred Jon Voight, Ellen Burstyn and Jeff Daniels. The film drew a big audience, averaging more than 18 million viewers.

Keith Eisner (Designated Survivor, The Good Wife) will executive produce with Albom. The author is repped by CAA, David Black Literary Agency and Franklin Weinrib.

The Five People You Meet in Heaven joins Sarah Michelle Gellar dramedy Other People's Houses and drama Our Kind of People, from Star's Lee Daniels and Karin Gist, on Fox's development slate.