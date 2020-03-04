'Mixed-ish' Showrunner Karin Gist Inks New Overall Deal at Disney's 20th TV

The veteran producer and writer has two other projects in the works at the studio.

Mixed-ish showrunner Karin Gist is staying put at 20th Century Fox TV.

Gist has signed a new overall deal with the Disney Television Studios unit, where she will create, develop and supervise new projects. She has also formed a production company, The Gist Of It, with former Akil Productions executive Claire Brown.

Gist also has projects in development at the studio for Fox and Freeform.

"Karin is a rock star creator and showrunner who gives every project her whole heart, and when she told us she wanted to form The Gist Of It with Claire and expand her development efforts even further, we couldn't get the words 'yes please' out quickly enough," said Carolyn Cassidy, president creative affairs at 20th. "She's a spectacular talent and huge asset to 20th."

Said Gist, "I am beyond thrilled and thankful to be starting this new chapter with 20th and Disney. I have felt nothing but support from Dana [Walden], Carolyn, Craig [Hunegs], Howard [Kurtzman] and the entire development team who continue to keep their promise to put storytelling front and center. I can't wait to create more television with this passionate team. My hope is for The Gist Of It to be a home for honest, grounded, character driven stories and to make room at the table for diverse writers to continue to kick down the door."

Gist is the showrunner of Black-ish prequel Mixed-ish (which is produced by 20th's Disney sibling ABC Studios). At 20th, she's developing country-music drama East Nasty for Freeform and African American soap Our Kind of People for Fox with Lee Daniels, with whom she worked on the network's Star.

Gist's credits as a writer and producer also include ABC's Grey's Anatomy and Revenge, Showtime's House of Lies, The CW's One Tree Hill and the Disney Channel movie Camp Rock. She is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and McKuin Frankel.