'Modern Family' Exec Producer Renews 20th TV Overall Deal

Vali Chandrasekaran is remaining at 20th Century Fox Television.

The Modern Family exec producer has renewed his overall deal with the studio behind the veteran ABC comedy.

Under the pact, Chandrasekaran will continue to create and develop new projects for the studio. Chandrasekaran also has a comedy pilot in the works this season at Fox. The Beth Behrs single-camera comedy comedy is based on the Israeli format Nevsu: A Young Multicultural Couple and revolves around a man from a bombastic African family — who don't have a word in their native language for "privacy” — and his fiancee from a Midwestern family who try to build a normal life together. Although nobody can agree what that "normal" means.

"We love Vali at this company. Aside from being wildly funny, there’s an intelligence and a warmth to his writing that is incredibly special. He’s been a fantastic developer as a well as an MVP on the Modern Family staff and we’re grateful he’s chosen this studio as his exclusive home,” said Jonnie Davis, 20th TV president of creative affairs.

Chandrasekaran's credits also include 30 Rock and My Name Is Earl. He's repped by UTA and Management 360. He previously was at ABC Studios, where he worked on Trophy Wife and Mixology. He's a former Harvard Lampoon editor.

Chandrasekaran joins a roster of writers and producers who have renewed their overall deal with the studio amid its pending sale to Disney, including Abraham Higginbotham, Sanaa Hamri, Tim Minear, Kurt Sutter, Rich Appel and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel.