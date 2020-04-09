TV Ratings: 'Modern Family' Series Finale Hits 3-Year Viewer High

The series finale of Modern Family brought in quite a few nostalgic viewers, as the ABC comedy bowed out with its biggest total audience in more than three years. It also had the show's best 18-49 rating since September 2018.

The big audience for Modern Family also helped Jimmy Kimmel's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire revival get off to a solid start. NBC's Chicago dramas and Fox's Masked Singer also continued their strong runs of late.

The hourlong Modern Family finale drew 7.43 million viewers, the most for the show since January 2017. Its 1.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic was a high since the season 10 premiere in fall 2018. A retrospective special prior to the finale also drew healthy numbers (6.72 million viewers, 1.3 in the demo). Who Wants to Be a Millionaire opened with 6.3 million viewers and a 1.1, well ahead of ABC's 10 p.m. Wednesday average for the season.

NBC's dramas had the three biggest viewer tallies in primetime, with Chicago Med (8.95 million, along with a 1.2 in adults 18-49) and Chicago Fire (8.92 million, 1.2) neck and neck. Chicago P.D. (7.85 million, 1.1) had its largest non-crossover audience since January 2016.

The Masked Singer cooled a little from the past couple of weeks but still put up the night's best 18-49 rating at 2.0 and drew 7.7 million viewers. Lego Masters is currently at 1.2 in the demo and 3.9 million viewers, up from 1.1 and 3.48 million for its last episode two weeks ago.

CBS' Survivor topped the 8 o'clock hour in total viewers with 7.78 million and posted a 1.5 in adults 18-49 — down some from last week but ahead of its season average. SEAL Team (4.99 million, 0.7) and SWAT (3.9 million, 0.5) were in line with recent outings. The CW's Nancy Drew (0.1 in 18-49) returned steady after three weeks off.

Thanks to The Masked Singer, Fox led primetime in adults 18-49 with a 1.6 rating. ABC finished second at 1.3, edging NBC's 1.2. CBS came in fourth with a 0.9. Univision averaged 0.6, followed by Telemundo, 0.4, and The CW, 0.1.

