'Modern Family,' 'Schitt's Creek' Farewells Set for PaleyFest 2020

Dolly Parton and 'Outlander' will also be part of the March festival at L.A.'s Dolby Theatre.

The 2020 edition of the Paley Festival will feature farewell appearances for two comedies, a night with a pop-culture icon and the return of a fan-favorite drama.

The annual festival is set for March 13-22 at L.A.'s Dolby Theatre. The first set of panels confirmed for PaleyFest include tributes to ABC's Modern Family and Pop TV's Schitt's Creek in their final seasons, a return for Starz's Outlander and a night with Dolly Parton and the cast and creative team from Netflix's Dolly Parton's Heartstrings.

We’re thrilled to celebrate the final seasons of Modern Family and Schitt’s Creek, and welcome back Outlander to the PaleyFest LA stage,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. “And we’re so honored to have the distinct privilege to host the very first ever tribute to Dolly Parton’s television work at PaleyFest LA."

The cast and creators of Modern Family, which is ending its 11-season run on ABC in 2020, will open the festival on March 13, and Schitt's Creek will be part of the closing night on March 22. "A Special Evening With Dolly Parton and Dolly Parton's Heartstrings" is set for March 14, and Outlander's cast and creative team is slated for March 19.

"While it’s hard to imagine a bunch of writers and actors willing to talk about themselves, we’re thrilled to celebrate the final season of Modern Family on the PaleyFest stage for what I expect to be an emotional goodbye," said co-creator and executive producer Steven Levitan. "I will not cry, I will not cry, I will not cry."

Said Parton, "What a wonderful honor to be recognized by the Paley Center for my Heartstrings series on Netflix. I am very proud of the series and proud of my partner, Sam Haskell, the wonderful creative team, and all of the talented actors that participated in the series."

Schitt's Creek co-creator and star Daniel Levy added, "After wrapping our final season this past June, I’m thrilled to get the chance to see the gang again and celebrate with our fans at PaleyFest. And the company we’re keeping isn’t bad either."

The full PaleyFest lineup will be announced Jan. 14.