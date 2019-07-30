Modern Greek Mythology Drama Series a Go at HBO Max

HBO Max is ready to explore Greek mythology.

The forthcoming streaming service has handed out an eight-episode, straight-to-series order for Circe, a modern take on the world of Greek mythology based on Madeline Miller's best-seller of the same name.

Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver (Planet of the Apes, Jurassic World) will write the series and exec produce the drama, which hails from Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

Circe is told from the powerful feminist perspective of the goddess Circe, who transforms from an awkward nymph to a formidable witch, able to challenge gods, titans and monsters alike.

“Circe tells an epic story of love, loss, tragedy and immortal conflict, all through the eyes of a fierce female lens,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of originals at HBO Max. “I’ve been a longtime fan of Rick and Amanda’s work and their ability to simultaneously build epic imaginative worlds while creating emotional dynamic characters. In partnership with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping, we have the dream team to bring Circe to life.”

Circe is the latest credit for Jaffa and Silver, who are also working on the upcoming Mulan for Disney and the first two sequels for Avatar. They are repped by Hansen Jacobson.



The new series joins a roster of scripted originals that also includes a female-focused Dune show, Kaley Cuoco-led thriller The Flight Attendant, an update on Gossip Girl, an animated Gremlins prequel, Anna Kendrick comedic anthology Love Life, comedy Made for Love, limited series Station Eleven and thriller Tokyo Vice, starring Ansel Elgort.

WarnerMedia-backed HBO Max will launch in beta in late 2019 with scripted and original programming not expected to roll out until 2020.



