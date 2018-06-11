'Modern Love' Anthology Based on New York Times Column Set at Amazon

Amazon Studios is bringing Modern Love to the small screen.

The retailer and streamer has handed out a straight-to-series order for an anthology based on the New York Times' popular Modern Love column.

The half-hour romantic comedy anthology explores love and the human connection. Over eight stand-alone episodes, Amazon's Modern Love will explore love in its multitude of forms, including sexual, romantic, familial, platonic and self-love. Filmmaker John Carney (Once, Begin Again, Sing Street) will write, direct and produce the series, which hails from Storied Media Group and the New York Times.

The order for Modern Love arrives as Jennifer Salke opened up about her programming plans for Amazon Studios, with a push for female-driven fare among them.

"We're looking for our next big show that women also can't stop talking about," Salke told The Hollywood Reporter. Modern Love represents a push in that direction as the show will join a slate that includes awards darling Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, with the streamer also developing another project with leading lady Rachel Brosnahan.

The push arrives after Salke's predecessor, Roy Price, was pushed out amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Carney is repped by WME.