'Modern Love' Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

Executive producer John Carney, who developed the anthology based on the popular New York Times column, has also signed an overall deal with the streamer and retailer.

Amazon is ready to tell more stories of modern love.

The retail giant and streamer has renewed the anthology Modern Love for a second season and signed creator and executive producer John Carney to an overall deal.

The half-hour episodic anthology — based on the popular New York Times column of the same name — premiered Friday to warm reviews. After a week, the series has a 76 percent rating among critics and impressive 94 percent score among viewers on RottenTomatoes.com. (Amazon, like other streamers, does not release viewership information.)

"Being given a green light to proceed with Modern Love is a great opportunity for us to continue to tell stories of love, while opening up the series into new cities and worlds. The possibilities are truly endless,” Carney, who will create and develop new projects for Amazon via his new overall deal and counts Once and Sing Street among his credits, said Thursday in a statement. “Subsequent seasons can really branch out and dig deep into what it means to love in this complicated world. It’s incredible news for everyone involved in the series, and we are dizzy with possibilities moving forward.”

Modern Love attracted an impressive roster of stars, including Tina Fey, Julia Garner, Anne Hathaway, Catherine Keener, Dev Patel, Andrew Scott, John Slattery and Andy Garcia, among others.

“Since its debut just last week, the reaction to Modern Love from viewers has been incredible. It’s a show with so much emotion and warmth — every episode touches the heart in a different way,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We’re so excited we’ll be able to bring our global Prime Video customers more of the beautiful stories of romance, friendship and family from Modern Love.”

Modern Love was among the first projects picked up to series since Salke took over at Amazon as she seeks more programming for female-driven fare to go alongside awards darling The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Amazon's scripted roster includes Carnival Row, The Boys, The Expanse, Homecoming, Hanna, Jack Ryan and many more.



