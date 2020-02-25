Molly Shannon to Star in Vanessa Bayer Showtime Comedy

The two 'Saturday Night Live' grads never overlapped on the NBC sketch comedy.

Two Saturday Night Live standouts are joining forces at Showtime.

Molly Shannon has been tapped to star opposite Vanessa Bayer in the premium cable network's comedy pilot Big Deal. The Showtime comedy is one of multiple offers Shannon had this pilot season.

Picked up to pilot in November, Big Deal is inspired by Bayer's past. She stars as a character who overcame childhood leukemia to achieve her lifelong dream of landing a job as a QVC host. Shannon will star as Jackie, the charismatic and popular host at the network.

This will mark the first time the two SNL grads have worked together. Shannon was a staple at SNL from 1995 to 2001; Bayer's run on the NBC sketch comedy was from 2010 to 2017.

Bayer co-created the comedy with Jeremy Beiler (SNL, Inside Amy Schumer). The duo will exec produce alongside Jessi Klein (former head writer on Inside Amy Schumer, Showtime's Black Monday, SNL, Dead to Me), who is also set as showrunner. Michael Showalter (The Big Sick, Search Party) will also exec produce and direct.

The comedy hails from Annapurna Television, where Showalter has been under an overall deal since March 2018. The company's Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle will also exec produce the potential series, which is being produced in partnership with Showtime.

Shannon's credits also include Comedy Central's The Other Two, Will & Grace, Enlightened, Divorce and Wet Hot American Summer. She's repped by UTA, Framework and Hansen Jacobson.