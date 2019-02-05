'Mom' Earns Two-Season Renewal at CBS

CBS' Mom is not going anywhere.

The network on Tuesday handed out a two-season renewal for the comedy as stars Anna Faris and Allison Janney have each inked rich new deals to continue on the Chuck Lorre comedy from Warner Bros. TV.

“We’re exceptionally proud to have MOM on our air; a high-quality, signature comedy with characters viewers love, that also brings strength and stability to our lineup,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in a statement announcing the news Tuesday. “Under Chuck Lorre’s extraordinary leadership and with his outstanding writing and production team, we look forward to having Mom on CBS for many years to come.”



The renewal arrives as Lorre and CBS are ending their flagship comedy, The Big Bang Theory, this season after a 12-season run. The prolific producer's CBS roster also includes Big Bang prequel Young Sheldon and a pilot in the mix for next season. Lorre is fresh off of the Golden Globe comedy win for his second Netflix series, The Kominsky Method. He remains one of WBTV and CBS' most valued producers. The Mom renewal helps solidify the bulk of CBS' Thursday lineup for the 2019-2020 broadcast season. His deal with WBTV expires in June 2020.



This season, the multicamera comedy is averaging 10 million viewers per week and ranks as the No. 3 most-watched comedy on television (behind only Big Bang and Young Sheldon). It ranks as a top five comedy among adults 25-54.



Sources note Janney and Faris each received sizable salary increases to return for two more years, triggering the two-season renewal that mirrors Big Bang's most recent (and final) renewal agreement.



Mom joins fellow early renewals at CBS for the 2019-2020 season including the final season of Criminal Minds and rookies FBI, God Friended Me, Magnum PI and The Neighborhood.



