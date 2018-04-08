'Mom' Renewed for Season 6 at CBS

Chuck Lorre will continue to have three series on the network in 2018-19 schedule.

CBS has renewed Lorre-produced comedy Mom for a sixth season. The official pickup comes hours after the cast, including stars Anna Faris and Allison Janney, was informed of the renewal at the season five wrap party Saturday night.

"Mom has been a lynchpin comedy for us over the last several years,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in a statement Sunday. “It’s a fearless series that tackles provocative social issues with laughter and grace, and a large, loyal audience has followed. With gifted talents like Anna and Allison leading a great ensemble cast, and a production team headed by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, Nick Bakay and Gemma Baker, this series just keeps getting better.”

Mom, which recently celebrated its landmark 100th episode, has been a key part of the network's Thursday night lineup. The Warner Bros. Television-produced multicamera comedy follows fellow Lorre series The Big Bang Theory and spinoff Young Sheldon and airs at 9:30 p.m.

In its fifth season, Mom averages more than 11 million total viewers and ranks as the third-most-watched comedy on broadcast, behind only Big Bang and Young Sheldon, and ranks as a top five comedy among adults 18-49 and adults 25-54.

At CBS, Mom joins a roster of returning series for the 2018-19 broadcast season that also includes Big Bang (for its 12th season) and Young Sheldon, SEAL Team and SWAT (each returning for their second seasons). The renewal means Lorre will continue to have all three of his comedies on CBS and four shows overall with Netflix's single-camera comedy The Kominsky Method, starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin. (Netflix recently canceled Lorre's Kathy Bates pot comedy Disjointed after its initial two-season order.)

Created by Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky and Gemma Baker, Nick Bakay also exec produces the series, which earned Janney an Emmy win.

