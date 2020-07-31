'Money Heist' to End With Season 5 on Netflix

The Spanish crime drama has been a strong performer for the streamer.

Crime drama Money Heist is coming ton an end on Netflix.

The streamer has picked up the popular Spanish crime drama (also known as La Casa de Papel) for a fifth and final season. Production on the 10-episode final season is set to begin Monday; the show will film in Spain, Portugal and Denmark.

"We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel," said creator and executive producer Alex Pina. "The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season."

Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sense8) and Patrick Criado have signed on for the final season, joining a cast that also includes Úrsula Coberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Darko Peric, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, Rodrigo de la Serna, Najwa Nimri and José Manuel Poga.

Money Heist has been a strong performer for Netflix, according to the company's internal viewership measurement. The fourth season, released April 3, gathered 65 million views worldwide in its first four weeks — more than breakout docuseries Tiger King.

Jesús Colmenar executive produces with Pina, who also acts as showrunner, and director of production Cristina López Ferraz. Javier Gómez Santander (head writer), Migue Amodeo (director of photography) and Esther Martínez-Lobato are also co-producing. Colmenar, Koldo Serra and Álex Rodrigo direct. The series comes from Vancouver Media.