Monica Lewinsky to Produce HBO Max Documentary

She'll team with 'Catfish's' Max Joseph on '15 Minutes of Shame,' about the culture of public shaming.

Monica Lewinsky is going into business with HBO Max.

The former Clinton impeachment figure-turned-activist will executive produce a documentary called 15 Minutes of Shame along with director Max Joseph (Catfish: The TV Show). Both will also appear on camera as they take an in-depth look at the "public shaming epidemic in our culture" (per a description of the doc) and people's collective need to destroy one another.

"Monica Lewinsky is an anti-bullying activist with unparalleled authority, making her the perfect partner for this project," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max. "And Max's strong advocacy for social justice and distinctive storytelling make him particularly well-suited to explore this complex modern phenomenon."

Produced by Six West, 15 Minutes of Shame will feature well-known names as it takes an irreverent, roller-coaster ride through the world of public shaming. It will include subjects from around the world who have been publicly shamed and also explore the bullies, bystanders, media members, psychologists and experts in between.

The project is the second feature-length documentary HBO Max has picked up in recent days. It joins Expecting Amy, which follows comedian Amy Schumer as she navigates a difficult pregnancy while preparing for a new stand-up special.

Lewinsky is also a producer of Impeachment, the third installment of FX's American Crime Story, which will focus on the impeachment of President Bill Clinton through the eyes of Lewinsky (played by Booksmart's Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford).

Six West's Steve Ascher and Kristy Sabat are executive producing 15 Minutes of Shame with Lewinsky and Joseph.

HBO Max is set to launch in spring 2020 with a deep library of programming from WarnerMedia properties, including Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and others. The streaming platform has also greenlit more than 20 scripted and unscripted original series and is developing several feature-film projects.