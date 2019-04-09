'Monsters, Inc.' Voice Cast to Return for Disney+ Series (Exclusive)

John Goodman and Billy Crystal will be joined by franchise newcomers including Ben Feldman, Kelly Marie Tran, Henry Winkler and Lucas Neff, among others, in TV spinoff 'Monsters at Work.'

Disney+, the forthcoming streaming platform designed to rival Netflix, is getting the Monsters, Inc. gang back together — and inviting some new friends to the party.

Monsters at Work, the upcoming animated spinoff set to debut in 2020 on Disney+, is officially welcoming back original voice cast stars John Goodman (Sulley) and Billy Crystal (Mike Wazowski). They will be joined by members of the original voice cast John Ratzenberger (Yeti), Jennifer Tilly (Celia) and Bob Peterson (Roz) and franchise newcomers Ben Feldman (Superstore), Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Henry Winkler (Barry), Lucas Neff (Raising Hope), Alanna Ubach (Coco), Stephen Stanton (Star Wars Resistance) and Aisha Tyler (Archer).

Monsters at Work picks up six months after the original movie with the power plant at its center now harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis. The series follows Tylor Tuskmon (Feldman) an eager and talented mechanic on the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team who dreams of working on the Laugh Floor alongside Mike and Sulley.

Tran will voice as Val Little, Tylor's lifelong friend and confidante; Winkler will give life to Fritz, the scatterbrained boss; Neff will voice Duncan, an opportunistic plumber; Ubach is Cutter, the officious rule follower; Stanton is Smitty and Needleman, the bumbling custodial team; and Tyler voices Tylor's mom, Millie Tuskmon.

Monsters at Work is produced by Disney Television Animation and was developed and exec produced by Bobs Gannaway (Mickey Mouse Clubhouse) with Ferrell Barron on board to produce. Kat Good and Rob Gibbs direct.

Disney is set to announce plans for the streaming platform during an investor presentation Thursday. The family-focused service is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2019.