TV Ratings: 'The Moodys' Has Decent Start for Fox

The holiday-season comedy outdraws the season averages for 'Almost Family' in its time period.

Fox's holiday comedy The Moodys premiered to decent ratings Wednesday, coming in ahead of the season averages for its time period's regular occupant, Almost Family. The Masked Singer led the 18-49 ratings for the night, and NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center scored a total-viewer win — though it was down for the third straight year.

The Moodys debuted with a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.84 million viewers, ahead of the same-day averages for Almost Family (0.6, 2.11 million). Lead-in The Masked Singer (1.8, 6.51 million) was off a little from its last outing two weeks ago but still comfortably led the 18-49 demo for the night.

The annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center special delivered 6.88 million viewers and a 1.1 in adults 18-49 for NBC, off from 8.4 million viewers and a 1.3 in the demo a year ago. Making It held steady in adults 18-49 at 0.5 and had its biggest total audience of the week so far with 2.83 million viewers.

CBS' Survivor ticked up in adults 18-49 from last week's low, scoring a 1.2. Its 6.86 million viewers is just behind Christmas in Rockefeller Center for the nightly lead. SEAL Team (0.7, 5.43 million) had its second-biggest viewer haul of the season behind last week, and SWAT (0.5, 4.2 million) also had an above-average outing in total viewers.

At ABC, The Goldbergs (0.8 in adults 18-49) and Schooled (0.6) both slipped to same-day season lows in the 18-49 demo, while Modern Family (0.9), Single Parents (0.6) and Stumptown (0.5) all matched their last outings. Stumptown also reached a five-episode high in total viewers at 2.92 million (and will likely double with a week of delayed viewing). The CW's Riverdale and Nancy Drew both earned 0.2s in adults 18-49.

Fox topped the night in adults 18-49 with a 1.2 rating, comfortably ahead of second-place NBC's 0.9. CBS finished third at 0.8, followed by ABC at 0.6. Telemundo and Univision tied at 0.4, and The CW brought up the rear with a 0.2.

