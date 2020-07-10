'The Moodys' Renewed for Second Season at Fox

The series starring Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins will branch out from its holiday roots for its next installment.

Fox is going to spend some more time with the Moody family.

The network has renewed its comedy The Moodys, starring Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins, for a second season. The first season, centered around a dysfunctional Chicago family at Christmas, aired six episodes over three nights in December 2019. Season two, however, will not be centered around the holidays and will instead continue to follow the Moody family through their everyday lives.

"With The Moodys, we set out to brand the holidays in the only way Fox can — bold and unconventional. What we ended up with was a special show — and a family — everyone at the network fell in love with,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “[Creators] Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill perfectly captured the hysterics of Christmas, with sharp banter and real moments of family togetherness brought to life by Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins and the rest of the incredible cast. [Executive producers] Eric and Kim Tannenbaum and CBS Television Studios have been great partners on this series; and, simply put, we’re looking forward to The Moodys’ future adventures."

Along with Leary and Perkins, The Moodys stars Francois Arnaud, Chelsea Frei and Jay Baruchel as the Moodys' adult kids. The cast also includes Maria Gabriela de Faria, Josh Segarra, Kevin Bigley and Gerry Dee.

An episode count for season two has yet to be determined. The second season will air sometime during the 2020-21 season, which itself is in flux as the coronavirus pandemic keeps most TV production sidelined. Fox's fall lineup is dominated by already finished unscripted shows, dramas initially intended for summer debuts and sports, along with its Sunday animated comedies — which have been able to continue production remotely.

CBS TV Studios produces the series, based on Australian show A Moody Christmas, with Fox Entertainment. Fisher, Greenberg, Quill, the Tannenbaums, Trent O'Donnell, Phil Lloyd, Jason Burrows, Leary and Perkins are executive producers.

The Moodys is one of three live-action comedies Fox has on its slate for 2020-21, joining veteran Last Man Standing and newcomer Call Me Kat, starring Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik. The network also extended options on two comedy pilots, This Country and Pivoting, and will film them when production can safely restart.