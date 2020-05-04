'The Morning Show' Boss Renews Apple TV Overall Deal

Showrunner Kerry Ehrin has signed a new multiple-year deal that will also see her develop new projects for the streamer.

Kerry Ehrin is staying put at Apple.

The Morning Show showrunner has renewed her overall deal with the streamer. As part of the multiple-year renewal, Ehrin will continue to lead the Reese Witherspoon-Jennifer Aniston drama while also developing new projects for the platform.

Ehrin, who is currently working on season two of the Golden Globe-nominated series, signed what was then Apple's first overall deal when she boarded The Morning Show as showrunner in April 2018. She came to the series after her overall deal with Universal Television expired and she was in the market for a new pact at the time Apple was searching for a woman to take over for Jay Carson.

Ehrin's credits include A&E's Bates Motel, NBC's Friday Night Lights and Parenthood. She is now part of a roster of overall deals with Apple that also includes FNL and Parenthood showrunner Jason Katims, Alfonso Cuaron, Annie Weisman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Justin Lin, Sharon Horgan and Oprah Winfrey, among others.

A return date for The Morning Show has not yet been determined as the series was among the productions forced to shut down amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Hear Ehrin discuss her vision for The Morning Show in THR's November TV's Top 5 podcast here.



