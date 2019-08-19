Apple's 'Morning Show' Full-Length Trailer Has Arrived

A week after releasing a teaser with no actual footage, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell are front and center in the nearly three-minute clip.

Apple's The Morning Show trailer has arrived — really, this time.

A week after debuting a teaser featuring only footage of the set, the tech giant has released a full-length, nearly three-minute-long trailer for its highly anticipated drama series The Morning Show.

Stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell — along with a cadre of other top names — take front and center in the footage for the show, which was the one of the first originals picked up to series at Apple.

Landing at Apple following a multiple-outlet bidding war, the tech company picked up the series in November 2017 with a two-season, 20-episode order. The drama offers an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. Brian Stelter's book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV serves as background for the series, which is based on an original concept by former HBO head of drama Michael Ellenberg.

The series hails from Ellenberg's Media Res banner, with Aniston and Witherspoon both exec producing, along with director Mimi Leder and showrunner Kerry Ehrin (Bates Motel), who replaced Jay Carson on the drama. The show marks Aniston and male lead Steve Carell's return to series TV following Friends and The Office, respectively. Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Desean K. Terry, Jack Davenport and Janina Gavankar co-star in The Morning Show.

Set to launch at a date that is still yet to be determined in the fall, Apple's video subscription service will feature original scripted comedies, dramas, unscripted fare, movies and documentaries. The iPhone maker announced a few of its plans for the Apple TV app during its biannual event in March, where all three Morning Show stars were on hand to help launch Apple TV+. Still to be determined is a price point for the ad-free streaming service.

Apple has invested billions on its originals under the leadership of former Sony Pictures TV heads Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht. The platform has an impressive and star-studded roster of originals from the likes of J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Kumal Nanjiani and Steven Spielberg and with stars including Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Jennifer Garner, Sara Bareilles, Hailee Steinfeld and Julianne Moore.