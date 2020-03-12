'Morning Show' Shuts Down Production Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Coronavirus continues to impact Hollywood.

The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, is taking a two-week hiatus out of concern for the virus. While no one on set is known to be sick or has tested positive, the shutdown is meant to be a precaution taken out of concern for those working on the show.

"In concert with our dedicated partners at Apple, we have concluded it would be prudent to take a two-week hiatus to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the incredible people who make this show," said producer Michael Ellenberg, founder and CEO of MediaRes.

The news comes the day after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. There are currently more than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and 38 confirmed deaths.

Yesterday, The CW's Riverdale shut down production in Vancouver after a team member came in contact with a person who tested positive for the virus. Other shows, including Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and several New York-based late-night shows, have forgone their live audiences as precautionary measures.

CBS' Survivor halted production Wednesday on its 41st season due to growing concerns about the virus. Meanwhile, major films, like the 25th James Bond film No Time to Die and A Quiet Place Part II, have been delayed — and events such as SXSW, E3 and Coachella have all been either canceled or postponed.