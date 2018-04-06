'Mozart in the Jungle' Canceled at Amazon After Four Seasons (Exclusive)

Mozart in the Jungle is being played off.

Amazon has canceled the drama after four seasons. The cancellation marks the first major programming decision by new chief Jennifer Salke, who started in her role at the streamer a few weeks ago. The move is also in line the former NBC vet's directive to shift away from niche indie projects and deliver broader, big-budget swings in an attempt to land the next Game of Thrones.

“We are so proud of the four seasons we made of this show and are grateful to the cast, crew, fans and Amazon for writing this symphony with us. We hope people will keep finding the show for years to come," said executive producers Paul Weitz, Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman and Will Graham in a joint statement. (It's worth noting that Amazon is re-teaming with Graham to develop its A League if Their Own reboot.)

Based on Blair Tindall's memoir of the same name, Mozart in the Jungle followed the dedicated members of the New York Symphony and the mind games and politicking they engage in to survive. The show starred Gael Garcia Bernal, Lola Kirke, Malcolm McDowell, Bernadette Peters, Hannah Dunne, Saffron Burrows and Schwartzman. All episodes of the fourth season launched on Amazon in February.

The drama nabbed two Golden Globe awards out of the gate in 2016, one for best musical or comedy series and another for star Gael Garcia Bernal's performance. However, the awards favor quickly wore off, as the show has failed to snatch up any real Globes or Emmy love in its three seasons since. As for viewership, Amazon (like its streaming competitors Netflix and Hulu) does not release ratings.

Mozart in the Jungle's axing comes four months after the streaming giant cut a trio of comedies from its roster — One Mississippi, I Love Dick and Jean-Claude Van Johnson — shortly after the ousting of its former programming head Roy Price. The decision to cancel the shows came a month after Amazon passed on three of its five comedy pilots — Sea Oak, The Climb and Love You More — as part of its attempt to give more straight-to-series orders to better compete with competitors like Netflix, Apple and HBO.

But for as many originals the platform has cut in recent years (The Last Tycoon, Z: The Beginning of Everything, Good Girls Revolt, Mad Dogs, Red Oaks and Crisis in Six Scenes), Amazon has produced its share of success stories, too. Chief among them is the critically-adored The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which scored two Golden Globes and a quick season two pick-up. Also on the streamer's roster is Catastrophe, Fleabag, The Tick and Transparent, the latter of which got swept up in the #MeToo movement when star Jeffrey Tambor was fired as a result of sexual harassment allegations.