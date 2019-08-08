'Mr. Iglesias' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix is going back to school.

The streaming giant has handed out a season-two renewal for Mr. Iglesias, the multicamera comedy starring comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias as a high school teacher.

The decision arrives a month and a half after the series launched to warm reviews. The series has an 88 percent and 82 percent rating among critics and viewers, respectively, on RottenTomatoes.com. (Netflix, like other streamers, does not release viewership data.)

Showrunner Kevin Hench will return for season two and exec produces the series alongside Iglesias, Ron DeBlasio and Joe Meloche.

Mr. Iglesias was picked up straight to series last year with a 10-episode order as part of a larger deal with Fluffy that included a pair of stand-up specials.

The pickup comes as the streaming giant has been going through a wave of cancellations as it continues to weigh whether additional seasons of current shows or new ones are more appealing to drawing and maintaining subscribers. Netflix has recently come under fire for axing its Latino-themed One Day at a Time reboot, with head of originals Cindy Holland reiterating that the streamer remains committed to inclusive programming.



In terms of multicamera comedies, Netflix recently canceled One Day at a Time, All About the Washingtons and announced that The Ranch would end next year.