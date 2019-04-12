MRC Taps Elise Henderson to Lead TV Division

The former UCP executive will take over the indie studio's television operations, which include 'Ozark' and HBO's Stephen King adaptation 'The Outsider.'

Indie studio MRC has named former Universal executive Elise Henderson president of television.

Henderson will be in charge of the company's slate of current programming and projects in development, as well as multiple joint venture and strategic production partnerships as MRC looks to expand its TV footprint.

Henderson comes to MRC from Universal Content Productions, where she was senior vp development. During her tenure there, she oversaw the development of USA's Mr. Robot, Syfy's Happy and the UCP-produced Homecoming for Amazon, among other shows.

"MRC is known for its pedigree, its reputation and its identity. It is a studio that prioritizes protecting the artists we love," said Henderson. "I am looking forward to working with a company that has the agility to evolve as the world evolves around it. It will be a rewarding challenge to help scale MRC without losing what makes it so great already."

Said the studio in a statement, "Elise is a unique talent with a proven history of success. She exhibits strong leadership, a clear vision for the future, and a deep background in both the agency and studio worlds. In our efforts to remain true to our DNA as we grow our business, Elise will be an exceptional addition to MRC leadership."

MRC's current TV projects include Netflix's Ozark, HBO's forthcoming Stephen King adaptation The Outsider and Hulu's upcoming The Great. The studio also produced House of Cards for Netflix and Counterpart for Starz.

MRC is a division of Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.